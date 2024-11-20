Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Eric Stonestreet Named Godfather to Norwegian Aqua

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has named actor Eric Stonestreet as the godfather of its newest ship, the Norwegian Aqua, set to debut in April 2025.

Known for his role as Cameron Tucker on the TV series Modern Family, Stonestreet will officially christen Norwegian Aqua as its godfather during a ceremony in Miami on April 13, 2025. In keeping with maritime tradition, he will break a champagne bottle across the ship’s bow to bring good fortune to the vessel and its future passengers.

“We are very excited to officially welcome Eric Stonestreet to the NCL team!” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We had an amazing time with Eric on one of our ships and also got to spend some time with his charming family after. Over the past couple of months, Eric has become a true friend of NCL. Eric’s authenticity, wit, charm and genuine desire to bring happiness to the masses embodies the role of godfather for Norwegian Aqua, as well as who we are and what we stand for as a company. We are honored to have Eric as the godfather of Norwegian Aqua!”

Stonestreet has earned two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. His other notable work includes appearances in The Secret Life of Pets and Identity Thief, as well as hosting Domino Masters on Fox. He is currently featured in season two of The Santa Clauses on Disney+.

 

