Eden Ready for Biggest Ship Yet

Eden Cruise Wharf is set to welcome the largest cruise ship to ever dock at its port on Monday, November 11, when the Royal Princess arrives carrying 3,560 passengers.

This will mark the first arrival of a larger vessel following recent planning approval from the NSW Government, to accommodate bigger ships and facilitate more frequent visits to Eden.

At 330 meters long and 36 meters wide, the Royal Princess will make her maiden call on the Sapphire Coast between stops in Sydney and Port Arthur. The ship is scheduled to return to Eden on March 15, 2025.

The Eden Cruise Wharf’s expanded capabilities now allow ships up to 370 meters long (up from 325 meters), also removing the previous cap of 60 ships per year. Overnight stays are also now permitted.

This season, the Royal Princess will be one of 25 cruise ships stopping in Eden, bringing an estimated 44,000 passengers and 20,000 crew, with 12 ships making their maiden calls.