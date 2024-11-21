Disney Treasure Named in New York

Disney Cruise Line welcomed its new ship, the Disney Treasure, during a waterfront christening celebration on the Hudson River in New York City, the line announced in a press release.

The celebration included a light-show with Disney adventure represented on the new ship, including “Aladdin,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Moana” and “Coco.”

The tribute to the stories and characters was brought to life by a synchronized showcase of 1,000 drones set to a medley of Disney songs.

Jordin Sparks performed a live rendition of “Live the Adventure,” the original anthem of the Disney Treasure.

Bob Iger, chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company, said: “Since the launch of the Disney Cruise Line in 1998, our ships have become brand ambassadors that bring our world-class storytelling and the immersive nature of our theme parks to new audiences in new places all over the world.”

“This is an unprecedented era of growth for Disney Experiences and a dramatic period of expansion at Disney Cruise Line,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences.

“We are more than doubling our fleet to 13 ships by 2031 so that we can bring Disney cruise vacations to even more families across the globe.”

The Disney Treasure, sister ship to the Disney Wish (launched in 2022) and the Disney Destiny (setting sail in Nov. 2025), all call on stories of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Disney Parks attractions to offer new and guest-favorite experiences.

The new ship embarks on its maiden voyage on Dec. 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries from Port Canaveral, Florida, to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.