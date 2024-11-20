Disney Treasure Makes Maiden Call at Nassau Cruise Port

The Disney Treasure recently made its maiden call at Nassau Cruise Port.

The cruise line announced in a press release that the ship’s arrival emphasizes Disney’s longstanding relationship with The Bahamas and its investment in the Bahamian cruise industry.

Under the command of Captain Marco Nogara, the Disney Treasure was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute by the Nassau Harbour Pilots Association as it sailed into port.

The ship was berthed next to its sister ship, the Disney Dream, and alongside the Norwegian Gem and the Carnival Celebration.

Combined, the four ships brought 11,699 passengers to Nassau, contributing to what is predicted to be a record-breaking year for passenger arrivals at Nassau Cruise Port, the port said in a statement.

The Disney Treasure, the second of Disney’s Triton Class ships, can carry 4,000 passengers and 1,555 crew members.

“We are thrilled to welcome Disney Treasure to Nassau Cruise Port,” said Mike Maura Jr., CEO. “Disney Cruise Line has been a valued partner for many years, with their vessels making 168 calls to our port this year alone, bringing 724,300 passengers to experience the magic of The Bahamas.”

“We project a 27 percent increase to 229 calls from Disney ships in 2025. Much like Disney, Nassau Cruise Port is committed to creating a welcoming, family-friendly environment where visitors of all ages can create lasting memories,” added Maura Jr.

“We are continually inspired by partners like Disney Cruise Line, who consistently exceed expectations. The Disney Treasure is a truly magical vessel, and we are proud to welcome her to Nassau, he said.

The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024.