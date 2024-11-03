Twitter Facebook Linkedin
CTB Hosts Second Annual Kids Tourism Experience for 950 Students

In Curacao

The Curacao Tourist Board (CTB) held the second annual Kids Tourism Experience from September 23 to October 23, 2024, for over 950 students from 28 primary and special education schools, according to a press release.

Part of a tourism introduction program launched two years ago, the initiative aims to deepen students’ understanding of tourism’s importance to Curaçao and spark an early interest in the field.

During the event, students experienced various aspects of the tourism industry through tours, workshops and site visits, including stops at the airport, hotels, Mega Pier and attractions such as Amazonia, the submarine experience and the Ostrich Farm.

A total of 22 tourism partners participated, offering students insight into their operations. CTB covered transportation costs and is planning to expand the tourism curriculum to group 6 next year with additional video materials on tourism-related topics.

CTB expressed appreciation to all the local partners involved in the Kids Tourism Experience project, including Amazonia Curaçao, Curaçao International Airport, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, Atlantis Adventures Curaçao, LionsDive Beach Resort and Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort, among others.

