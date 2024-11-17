Crystal Unveils Casino on Symphony

Crystal debuted the Casino de Monte-Carlo at sea for guests on the Symphony during the Chairmen’s Cruise in Venice, according to a press release.

Part of a collaboration with Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, the gaming experience will also launch on the Crystal Serenity during its December 18 departure from Fort Lauderdale and will be included on all future oceangoing ships, excluding expedition vessels.

“We could not be prouder to unveil the first-ever Casino de Monte-Carlo at sea aboard Crystal Symphony this week,” said Executive Chairman of A&K Travel Group Manfredi Lefebvre.

“There was no better choice for a gaming partner than Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, founded more than 160 years ago and remains a global leader in the casino industry. I’ve known the team for many years and, like Crystal, they are fully committed to delivering upscale experiences that cater to the discerning tastes of travelers from around the world. The future is bright for both of our brands.”

Modeled after the original Le Casino de Monte Carlo, the new venue occupies the former Bridge Lounge on the Symphony and Serenity. It offers slot machines, Blackjack, American Roulette and Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

The Crystal Symphony features 29 slots and three live tables in over 1,000 square feet, while the Serenity will have 32 slots and three tables. Guests can also enjoy premium beverages, such as specialty cocktails and wines, serviced by Avenue Saloon. The design reflects the original Le Casino de Monte Carlo.

“It is a huge pleasure to inaugurate the first Casino de Monte-Carlo ever outside the Principality of Monaco, on Crystal Symphony, and I am very grateful to Crystal for making this dream come true,” said Stéphane Valeri, chairman and CEO of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer.

“I am truly convinced that the ultimate cruise experience designed by Crystal combined with the Monte-Carlo expertise in gaming will strengthen our brands while creating unique moments. A big thank you to our mutual teams for this exceptional and successful collaboration to be continued, on Crystal Serenity and on new Crystal ships to come.”

Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group, added: “After learning how much our guests missed having gaming options onboard, we knew we could maintain the essence of the previous Crystal casino experience while infusing fresh elements into our brand and finding a partner that would ultimately exceed expectations. We are so proud of what we have accomplished in collaboration with Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer. Like Crystal, the Casino de Monte-Carlo embodies sophistication and attention to detail, and we can’t wait to hear feedback from our guests who have been awaiting this next phase of our journey.”