Crystal Confirms Third Ocean Ship for 2032 Delivery

Crystal announced today the finalization of an order with renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri for construction of a third ocean ship for a 2032 delivery. It will follow new ships for the brand that are scheduled for 2028 and 2030. All three ships will be 690 guests and be about 61,800 tons.

This comes as a result of the option granted under the two-unit agreements announced earlier this summer.

“Exercising this option and agreeing to build a third ship together showcases the trust and partnership between my family and Fincantieri, dating back to Sitmar Cruises and evolving through Silversea to our present vision with Crystal,” said Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, executive chairman of A&K Travel Group.

Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group, added, “We’re pleased to bring an expanded fleet to our guests, offering even more ways to explore the world with the extraordinary service and style synonymous with Crystal.”

Ctystal said a standout feature will be a promenade extending through the whole ships’ perimeter, similar to those loved by guests on Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity.