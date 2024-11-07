Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Lines 2024 Q3 Breakdown: By the Numbers

Norwegian Getaway

Cruise Industry News takes a look at the financial performance of the “big three” cruise corporations following the third quarter of 2024.

Traditionally, the third quarter has been the key part of the year for cruise operators, as it spans the summer months with more family travel and more deployment into higher yielding markets such as Alaska and Europe.

Carnival Corporation, the world’s biggest cruise company, delivered the best net income performance with $1.8 billion, up from $1.1 billion in the third quarter a year prior.

The company also outpaced the gains year-over-year from Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Net income per passenger day was $61.96 for Carnival, Royal Caribbean Group had $75.14 of net income per passenger day, while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings came in at $72.82

Of note, fuel cost was up for both Carnival and Royal Caribbean, but down for Norwegian, which continues to make deployment changes to published cruises for fuel efficiency.

