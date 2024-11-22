Cruise Gate Hamburg Provides Positive Outlook for 2025

In 2025, another increase in cruise ship calls is expected in Hamburg.

Cruise Gate Hamburg (CGH) anticipates 294 calls (compared to 268 in 2024) from 45 ships and 21 cruise lines, it shared in a press release.

Cruise enthusiasts can expect inaugural calls from the Star Pride from Windstar Cruises, the Emerald Princess from Princess Cruises, and the Pacific World from Peaceboat.

In addition to ocean-going cruise ships, 39 calls from river ships are also planned.

Simone Maraschi, managing director of CGH, said:: “We are very pleased with the renewed call increase.

“The commitment of the cruise lines to continue offering year-round voyages from Hamburg, with more than 30 percent of calls occurring outside the peak season, also demonstrates the passengers’ undiminished desire to travel. The interest in cruises, particularly among Germans, is high and rising,” added Maraschi.

The new cruise terminal in HafenCity is set to be completed in 2025.

Iris Scheel, managing director of CGH, said: “We are delighted that the new terminal will add a very attractive location to our range of berths for cruise lines.”

Cruise Gate Hamburg said the future terminal will also have its own underground connection, making travel to and from the terminal by train and public transport convenient while also providing quick access to the city center. The terminal will cover 10,000 square meters and offer two berths, which will be equipped with shore power connections.

Events contributing to value creation include the 836th Hamburg Port Anniversary, during which seven cruise ships are expected in the city from May 9 to May 11, 2025. The Hamburg Cruise Days will also occur again in 2025.

From Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, Hamburg will celebrate its 10th edition of this event, featuring 10 cruise ships, hundreds of thousands of visitors, and stagings of the ship on the water, which attract worldwide attention, according to the press release.