Crown Princess Makes Maiden Call to Fremantle

Princess Cruises’ Crown Princess visited Fremantle/Walyalup for the first time on Wednesday, November 6.

The ship’s inaugural visit was commemorated with an official plaque exchange with Princess Cruises Captain Christopher Lye and representatives from Fremantle Ports and Tourism WA.

The port is set to welcome three more maiden visits in March, May and June 2025, bringing over 3,000 guests to WA’s shores each time.

The Crown Princess has scheduled visits to regional ports this season including Albany, Busselton, Exmouth and Broome.

The 2024-25 season will see over 140 cruise ship visits to seven WA ports, bringing in up to 200,000 guests and crew.