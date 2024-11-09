Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Crown Princess Makes Maiden Call to Fremantle

Crown Princess Welcomed to Fremantle

Princess Cruises’ Crown Princess visited Fremantle/Walyalup for the first time on Wednesday, November 6.

The ship’s inaugural visit was commemorated with an official plaque exchange with Princess Cruises Captain Christopher Lye and representatives from Fremantle Ports and Tourism WA.

The port is set to welcome three more maiden visits in March, May and June 2025, bringing over 3,000 guests to WA’s shores each time.

The Crown Princess has scheduled visits to regional ports this season including Albany, Busselton, Exmouth and Broome.

The 2024-25 season will see over 140 cruise ship visits to seven WA ports, bringing in up to 200,000 guests and crew.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

67 Ships | 172,156 Berths | $57.1 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.