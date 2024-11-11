Crown Princess Makes Maiden Call in Port of Albany

The Port of Albany in Western Australia welcomed the Crown Princess for the first time on Monday, November 4, 2024.

The 2005-built Princess Cruises ship received a cultural welcome arranged by Southern Ports for Captain Lye, as well as the ship’s 3,000 guests and 1,000 crew members who arrived in Albany aboard the vessel.

The ship arrived as part of its 26-night Australia voyage, which departed from Sydney on October 26. Before reaching Albany, the Crown Princess visited Hobart, Melbourne and Adelaide.

The itinerary also features stops in Margaret River, Fremantle, Exmouth, Broome, Darwin, Cairns and Willis Island before the voyage ends in Brisbane on November 21.