Coral Princess Makes Maiden Call in Tokyo

Coral Princess

The Port of Tokyo welcomed Princess Cruises’ Coral Princess for the first time on Friday, November 1.

The ship arrived early in the morning while sailing its 32-night Southeast Asia, Hawaii & Pacific Crossing Voyage, which departed from Singapore on October 17.

The ship was greeted with a welcoming performance featuring Japanese drums while guests had a chance to explore the city until evening hours.

The Coral Princess is now headed to Honolulu (Oahu), Hawaii, where it is expected to arrive on November 10. The ship will also visit Nawiliwili (Kauai), Hawaii before the voyage ends in Los Angeles, California on November 17.

