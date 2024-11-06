Celestyal Signs MOU with Visit Qatar; F1 Driver as Speaker

Celestyal has agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Visit Qatar ahead of its first season sailing to the Arabian Gulf.

The MOU, signed at World Travel Market in London, signifies a three-year commitment to the region, promoting Qatar as a key destination among Celestyal’s guests and agent partners, the company said in a press release.

The event coincided with Celestyal announcing that Formula 1 driver, entrepreneur, author and broadcaster David Coulthard has been confirmed as the celebrity guest speaker onboard Celestyal’s “Desert Days & Qatar Grand Prix” cruise, departing November 30, 2024.

The seven-night maiden voyage, sailing on the 1,260-guest Celestyal Journey, begins with an overnight in Doha. Qatar.

This will allow guests to attend the F1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 events, including sprint, qualifying and race days. The cruise then sails to Dubai, UAE, Khasab, Oman, Sir Bani Yas Island, UAE and Abu Dhabi, UAE, before returning to Doha.

While onboard, guests will be invited to an event with David Coulthard, who competed in Formula One from 1994 to 2008, winning 13 Grands Prix across 15 seasons, racing for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull. A

fter racing he began a career in TV broadcasting, working for the BBC and Channel 4 in the UK.

Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal, said: “It’s a privilege to sign this agreement with Visit Qatar and we would like to thank them for all their support in bringing this partnership to life. Qatar is an extraordinary destination and an ideal fit for our guests who are seeking immersive, culturally rich experiences. We look forward to working together with our agent partners to showcase everything this unique region offers.”

Celestyal’s inaugural Arabian Gulf season sails from November 2024 until March 2025, and has been confirmed for the next three years. The 1,260-guest Celestyal Journey is currently on her way to the region ready to launch the seven-day “Desert Days” itinerary sailing roundtrip from Doha, calling at Bahrain, Dubai, Khasab, Sir Bani Yas Island and Abu Dhabi. Prices start at $509pp.

The voyage marks the start of Celestyal’s debut season in the Arabian Gulf. Sister ship Celestyal Discovery will join Celestyal Journey for her maiden Arabian Gulf season in December 2025.