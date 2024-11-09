Celestyal Expands North American Sales Team

Celestyal Cruises announced four new additions to its North American sales team, led by Brandon Townsley, vice president and managing director for North America.

“We are thrilled to have Rusty, Marc, Natalie and Will join our North American sales team. We are aggressively growing our brand and identity in North America and we feel that they each bring unique skills and experiences to help us do that,” said Townsley.

Rusty Fletcher joins Celestyal as business development manager, South Central U.S. With a background at Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and as a travel advisor, Fletcher brings onboard sales experience and has managed strategic accounts for Royal Caribbean in the Greater Houston area.

Marc Leventhal is appointed business development manager for Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. A 26-year veteran of the travel industry, Leventhal has worked with Hurtigruten, Royal Caribbean and tour operators such as Contiki and Kuoni. His expertise will support Celestyal’s presence in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Natalie Papoutsoglou and Will Wegner join Celestyal’s sales team as key account managers.

Papoutsoglou brings 25 years of experience with senior roles at Princess Cruises, Carnival Cruise Lines and Tourico Holidays, where she led initiatives in national accounts, strategic partnerships and international business development. Wegner, previously with Collette and International Cruise & Excursion (ICE Gallery), brings expertise in strategic sales, partnership expansion and customer experience enhancement.