Carnival to Offer Year-Round Sailing In Queensland

The Carnival Luminosa sailed into Brisbane on Sunday, Nov. 10, to begin its third summer season homeported at the Brisbane International Cruise Terminal, according to a press release. At the same time, Carnival underlined it will sail year-round from Queensland.

The Luminosa will take over 70,000 guests on 24 cruises from Brisbane between November 2024 and April 2025, exploring Far North Queensland, Vanuatu, New Caledonia and Papua New Guinea.

The line’s presence in Queensland will expand in March 2025 when P&O Cruises Australia’s Pacific Encounter officially becomes the Carnival Encounter, making Brisbane the homeport for two Carnival ships. This increased capacity is projected to generate nearly $800 million for Queensland’s economy in the coming year, more than twice the impact of the 2023-24 period.

“The decision to keep Carnival Encounter based here in Brisbane year-round is an indication of how much Queenslanders love cruising from their capital city. As we expand our fleet, Carnival’s commitment to the Sunshine State has never been stronger,” said Carnival Cruise Line Vice President, Kara Glamore.

Carnival and P&O Cruises Australia will enhance their Queensland itineraries in 2025, scheduling 50 visits to Moreton Island, 52 to Airlie Beach and 28 to Cairns. Guests can book itineraries through 2026-27 on the Carnival Luminosa and Carnival Encounter. In March 2025, Carnival’s Australian fleet will expand to four ships with the rebranding of P&O’s Pacific Adventure as Carnival Adventure, joining the Carnival Luminosa, Carnival Splendor and Carnival Encounter, and operating year-round from Sydney.