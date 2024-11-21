Carnival Salutes America’s 250th on 10 Sailings

Carnival Cruise Line has unveiled details about 10 sailings for 2026 that will commemorate America’s 250th birthday.

The sailings comprise ship meetups and unique patriotic experiences, the line announced in a press release.

The cruises include itineraries ranging from three to eight days. They will sail from six homeports, including Miami, Port Canaveral, Jacksonville, New York City, Long Beach and San Francisco.

On July 4, 2026, America’s 250th birthday, seven ships sailing from east coast homeports will meet up near Celebration Key for a celebration at sea, while three ships will unite off the west coast near Ensenada.

During the meetups, each ship will host patriotic birthday-themed deck parties. The cruises will also feature patriotic entertainment and food and drink offerings.

“We’re America’s cruise line, and we’re commemorating this milestone in a big way! Uniting our ships will multiply the fun and make America’s 250th birthday even more memorable for guests who celebrate at sea,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

From the East Coast, guests can choose from short getaways that include sailings on the Carnival Conquest or the Carnival Glory, both departing on July 3, 2026. These will offer three-day escapes to Celebration Key at Grand Bahama from Miami and Port Canaveral respectively.

Departing July 2, 2026, the Carnival Sunrise will sail a four-day Bahamas cruise from Miami, and the Carnival Elation will sail to the Bahamas on a four-day cruise from Jacksonville.

Guests looking for a longer sailing can select a seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruise aboard the Carnival Celebration from Miami, departing on June 28, 2026. They will visit Celebration Key, Nassau, Amber Cove and Grand Turk.

An eight-day Eastern Caribbean sailing on Carnival Vista from Port Canaveral, departing on June 27, 2026 – calling at San Juan and St. Thomas – is also available.

For northeastern guests, the Carnival Venezia will leave New York City on July 1, 2026, for an eight-day cruise that visits Celebration Key, Nassau, and Half Moon Cay.

Guests can join the celebration from the West Coast with three cruise options departing from California.

On July 3, 2026, the Carnival Firenze will sail a three-day Baja Mexico cruise from Long Beach over the July 4th weekend, while the Carnival Luminosa sails a four-day option, departing July 2, 2026, from San Francisco. Each feature stops in Ensenada.

On June 30, 2026, the Carnival Radiance will sail a five-day Mexican Riviera cruise from Long Beach, visiting Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada. The three ships will also unite at sea on July 4, 2026.