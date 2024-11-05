Carnival Expands Australian Sales Team

Carnival Cruise Line announced changes to its Australian sales team to enhance support for travel agents, according to a press release.

Sarah Miller, a six-year Carnival team member, has been promoted to key account manager. In her new role, Miller will focus on deepening relationships with key accounts, leveraging her expertise in the field.

Additionally, a new Business Development Manager for Queensland will join the team to strengthen travel agent support and drive growth into 2025.

Mark Richards, national sales manager of Carnival Cruise Line Australia, said: “Sarah’s new role reflects our ongoing commitment to recognizing and developing talent within our team. Her incredible results, drive, and strategic mindset have made her a standout performer. We’re confident Sarah will take our key accounts to the next level, ensuring our travel agent partners continue to thrive.”

The yet-to-be-appointed Business Development Manager for Queensland will focus on enhancing support for travel agents. The role will provide tailored resources and assistance to help agents capitalize on Carnival’s growing fleet and offerings in anticipation of rising demand in 2025 and beyond, the company stated.

“Our travel agent partners are at the heart of what we do. By adding more resources to Queensland, we are doubling down on our efforts to support agents and meet the growing interest from Australian travelers. With Sarah’s role and the new BDM, we are well-positioned to make 2025 a year of even greater success for everyone involved,” added Richards.

The changes come as Carnival gears up to integrate two additional ships from P&O Cruises Australia in 2025, expanding the fleet to three ships sailing year-round from Sydney and Brisbane and a seasonal deployment with the Carnival Luminosa based in Brisbane.