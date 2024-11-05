Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Carnival Expands Australian Sales Team

Carnival Splendor Livery

Carnival Cruise Line announced changes to its Australian sales team to enhance support for travel agents, according to a press release.

Sarah Miller, a six-year Carnival team member, has been promoted to key account manager. In her new role, Miller will focus on deepening relationships with key accounts, leveraging her expertise in the field.

Additionally, a new Business Development Manager for Queensland will join the team to strengthen travel agent support and drive growth into 2025.

Mark Richards, national sales manager of Carnival Cruise Line Australia, said: “Sarah’s new role reflects our ongoing commitment to recognizing and developing talent within our team. Her incredible results, drive, and strategic mindset have made her a standout performer. We’re confident Sarah will take our key accounts to the next level, ensuring our travel agent partners continue to thrive.”

The yet-to-be-appointed Business Development Manager for Queensland will focus on enhancing support for travel agents. The role will provide tailored resources and assistance to help agents capitalize on Carnival’s growing fleet and offerings in anticipation of rising demand in 2025 and beyond, the company stated.

“Our travel agent partners are at the heart of what we do. By adding more resources to Queensland, we are doubling down on our efforts to support agents and meet the growing interest from Australian travelers. With Sarah’s role and the new BDM, we are well-positioned to make 2025 a year of even greater success for everyone involved,” added Richards.

The changes come as Carnival gears up to integrate two additional ships from P&O Cruises Australia in 2025, expanding the fleet to three ships sailing year-round from Sydney and Brisbane and a seasonal deployment with the Carnival Luminosa based in Brisbane.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

67 Ships | 172,156 Berths | $57.1 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.