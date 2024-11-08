Carnival Celebrates 20 Years of Sailing from Jacksonville

Carnival Cruise Line celebrated its 20th anniversary of year-round sailing from Jacksonville by hosting a special event onboard the Carnival Elation, according to a press release.

The celebration underscored Carnival’s partnership with the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) and its role in welcoming three million guests from the port since 2004. Carnival’s Vice President of Port Operations, David Candib, welcomed local dignitaries, including JAXPORT Board Chair Wendy Hamilton and CEO Eric Green.

The event included a tribute to military service ahead of Veterans Day, featuring Jackson, a service dog provided through Carnival’s support of K9s for Warriors, a nonprofit offering service dogs to veterans. Carnival thanked Jacksonville officials for their collaboration, which has boosted local tourism and created jobs.

“Carnival Elation is the perfect backdrop for this celebration because we’re elated to recognize the true success of this 20-year partnership. We greatly appreciate the tremendous relationships we’ve built together over the years throughout the Jacksonville community,” said Candib.

“Delivering memorable cruise vacations to three million guests from JAXPORT is proof enough that the potential our company saw in this homeport in 2004 has been a great benefit to our cruise line, our loyal guests and this community and we’re committed to continue building upon our partnership for years to come.”

Earlier this year, Carnival reinforced its commitment to JAXPORT by signing a new agreement extending operations through 2026, with options to renew through 2030.

“More than three million people have set sail from JAXPORT aboard a Carnival ship over the last two decades and on behalf of those families, thank you, Carnival, for the memories and the fun,” said Hamilton. “And even more importantly, thank you for supporting the veterans who have given so much for all of us.”

“One of the great things about Carnival is their desire and willingness to give back to the communities where they operate,” added Green. “We join our partners in thanking all veterans for their service and recognizing K9s for Warriors for their lifesaving work.”