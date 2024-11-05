Cagliari Welcomes 500,000th Cruise Passenger

Cagliari Cruise Port, operated by Global Ports Holding, celebrated the arrival of its 500,000th cruise passenger of the year, according to a press release.

To mark the milestone, Cagliari Cruise Port’s General Manager Raffaella Del Prete, Sardinian Sea Port System Authority President Massimo Deiana and Port System Authority Marketing Manager Valeria Mangiarotti gathered to welcome the special guest.

The passenger received two roundtrip airline tickets to Cagliari as well as a complimentary stay for two at the Palazzo Tirso hotel.

The occasion was also highlighted by the simultaneous visits of three cruise ships: the Costa Smeralda, Island Princess and Emerald’s Sakara.

“The current cruise season has shown remarkable growth, with 76 additional berths in 2024 compared to last year, and for the first time, calls scheduled even in the winter months, providing significant economic benefits for the region throughout the year,” said Del Prete.

“We have always believed that Cagliari is an ideal tourist destination for all seasons, not just for its beautiful beaches but for its unique history and outstanding features. As terminal operators, we are the first point of contact between cruise passengers and the region, so it’s natural for us to celebrate these extraordinary milestones by thanking the cruise lines that choose us and their guests, with a symbolic award for the 500,000th passenger.”

In 2024, Cagliari Cruise Port welcomed 178 cruise ships, up from 102 in 2023, marking an increase of over 50 percent.

“Today is a record-breaking day for Cagliari Port and the entire Sardinian Port System, which is set to close 2024 near 700,000 total cruise passengers,” said Deiana.

“It’s a very positive and highly seasonally adjusted trend, with ships continuing to call at our ports weekly even in the winter months. Our goal over the next five years is to maintain this growth trajectory toward reaching one million cruise passengers and positioning ourselves at the top of Mediterranean destinations.”