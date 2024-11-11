Bodrum and Marella Partner for a Social Responsibility Project

Bodrum Cruise Port and Marella Cruises teamed up for a social responsibility initiative focused on environmental conservation and maritime education, according to a press release.

The initiative began with a beach cleanup at Giritli Teyze Beach, where high school students worked alongside the Marella Discovery crew to contribute to the local environment. Following the cleanup, the students participated in an educational experience at Bodrum Cruise Port, which included an overview of the marina, customs-controlled areas and the operations managed by passport and customs authorities. The students also learned about the role of Pilot Captains and took a guided tour of the Marella Discovery.

“We thank Marella Discovery Captain and team for their partnership and commitment on educating the future generation on maritime and environmental stewardship,” said Aziz Güngör, regional director of East Med, Global Ports Holding. “As Global Ports Holding & all its ports around the World, we are dedicated to fostering a sustainable future for both our industry and protecting our oceans by engaging future generations and enhancing their awaeness of maritime operations and conservation.”

Olivia Wells, sustainability manager at Marella Cruises said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Bodrum Cruise Port as Marella Discovery joins local students in a beach cleanup at Giritli Teyze Beach. This event not only supports the coastal environment but also provides students with insight into various roles and a tour of Marella Discovery. We look forward to many more community activities like this in Bodrum in the future.”

In collaboration with the Coast Guard Command and Atilla Suyolcu, president of Bodrum Sea Rescue, the students and the Marella Cruises team received a presentation on the “Yaşam” sea ambulance and emergency response operations at sea. Suyolcu shared insights into maritime rescue operations within Bodrum explaining how these missions are managed.