Bayley: Election Has No Impact on Royal Caribbean Bookings

Serenade of the Seas

The upcoming United States presidential election is not having a material impact on cruise bookings, according to Michael Bayley, president and CEO of the Royal Caribbean International brand.

Bayley, speaking on the company’s third quarter earnings call, downplayed any impact the election would have on marketing or cruise bookings.

“We’ve gone back and done the analysis over literally decades,” Bayle said. “And it may be  there may be a little bit of volatility during the week of the election, when you spread it over a longer period, there’s effectively no impact on bookings as a result of elections, no matter which way they go.”

