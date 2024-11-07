Auckland Gears Up for Busy Season

The Port of Auckland is gearing up for a busy season with over 100 ships scheduled to visit, bringing an estimated 230,000 passengers between October 1, 2023, and April 2025.

According to a press release, Auckland’s cruise industry generated $604.7 million in economic contributions during the 2023-24 season and supported 4,184 jobs. This season, the port will serve as the first port of arrival for most cruise ships, with Queens Wharf and Princes Wharf set up as temporary cruise terminals.

Avinash Murthy, Port of Auckland head of marine and cruise operations said: “Cruise passengers and crew are a welcome economic boost to the region, providing revenue to our visitor and tourism sector. Because the port is in the city center, it is very easy for passengers to find plenty of great restaurants, bars, retail shops and tourist attractions in close proximity.”

The season will also see 12 ships making their maiden calls to New Zealand, including Cunard’s Queen Anne (marking Cunard’s first new ship in 14 years) and the Scenic Eclipse II.

Additionally, the Disney Wonder will return in late November for a second season, featuring Broadway-style shows, themed dining, character meet-and-greets and fireworks at sea.

The Port of Auckland also revealed plans to construct a multi-purpose berth at the northern end of the Bledisloe Terminal to accommodate both cruise and cargo operations, enabling it to handle the largest cruise ships and reduce congestion in the Downtown Ferry Basin.

To improve operations in the interim, the port has collaborated with the Auckland Transport Harbourmaster to extend the restricted maneuvering time for cruise ships in the Downtown Ferry Basin by an additional hour.

As of October 1, the evening stand-down period for cruise ships will remain starting at 4:30 PM but will now extend from 6:05 PM to 7:05 PM daily, allowing for minimal disruption to ferry services during peak commuter hours. These new restrictions are established in conjunction with cruise operators, industry groups, and Auckland Transport.