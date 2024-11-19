Atlas Announces Black Friday Event for 2025-26 Antarctica Season

Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced its 2024 Black Friday Event, which comprises savings of up to 20 percent on fares for select 2025 and 2026 Antarctica expeditions, the company said in a press release.

According to the company, guests will receive an onboard credit of up to $600 per stateroom or suite when booking between November 20 and December 7, 2024.

“The 2024 Antarctica season has been our most popular to date, with the entire fleet now exploring the region and near capacity on almost all expeditions,” said James A. Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages.

Atlas has highlighted that its Black Friday Event savings are available on 19 departures from seven to 18 nights beginning March 14, 2025.

These include the Ushuaia roundtrip, Ushuaia to King George Island, and King George Island roundtrip.

With the onboard credit savings, guests can experience a guided kayak excursion among icebergs, camp ashore in Antarctica, a treatment at SeaSpa by L’OCCITANE, or shopping at the boutique, the company said.

The company’s polar expeditions to Antarctica offer a pre-expedition hotel night stay and private charter jet service from Buenos Aires or Punta Arenas. Each expedition also includes a Cultural Immersion tour, either Tierra del Fuego with lunch from Ushuaia or a Taste of Chile with dinner from Punta Arenas, along with the Polar Plunge, a complimentary parka, and an eco-friendly water bottle.

Including Black Friday Event savings, fares begin at $8,999 per person, based on double occupancy.