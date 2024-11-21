Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Atlas and Solve a Mystery Introduce ‘Murder at Sea’

Murder at Sea

Atlas Ocean Voyages has teamed up with Solve a Mystery to launch “Murder at Sea”, a mystery game exclusively developed for the cruise line, according to a press release.

The new experience will be available throughout the Antarctic season, beginning with voyages across the Drake Passage from Ushuaia, the gateway to the Antarctic Peninsula. Guests can participate at their own pace, ensuring a personalized experience while exploring various destinations.

The immersive mystery game invites guests to take on the role of detectives, working individually or as teams to solve a fictional case. Designed as an engaging activity for families, groups, or team-building, the game combines investigation and discovery, encouraging collaboration and interaction.

“We’re happy to introduce ‘Murder at Sea,’ a mystery that combines exploration and investigation,” said Rasmus Munch, founder of Solve a Mystery. “Our collaboration with Atlas Ocean Voyages is an exciting new chapter for us, and we’re grateful for this opportunity and our partner’s trust in bringing this unique entertainment to sea. Each of our Mystery Hunts is more than just a game—it’s an engaging journey into historical cases, fostering authentic connections to the destination and collaboration with fellow players.”

The game draws inspiration from real-life cases. Solve a Mystery specializes in creating crime-based experiences in over 13 countries and now at sea, offering activities that allow participants to get involved in solving intriguing storylines.

 

