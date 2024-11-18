Antigua Cruise Port Launches 2024-25 Homeporting Season with Arvia

Antigua Cruise Port officially began its 2024-25 homeporting season on November 16 with the arrival of P&O Cruises’ Arvia.

According to a press release, the ship will bring over 19,000 passengers over the course of the season, marking a significant milestone for the port. Since launching homeporting operations two years ago, the port has seen a 150 percent increase in passenger numbers.

Additionally, the SeaDream II has returned for its third homeporting season in Antigua.

Gasper George, general manager of Antigua Cruise Port, said: “Today is a historic day for Antigua Cruise Port and the people of Antigua and Barbuda. Arvia’s and Seadream II’s return for a third season symbolizes our immense progress in establishing Antigua as a homeporting destination in the region. With over 19,000 passengers expected this season, this accomplishment reflects the hard work of our team, the collaboration of our stakeholders, and the unmatched appeal of our beautiful island. Antigua Cruise Port remains committed to enhancing the cruise experience, driving economic impact, and delivering excellence in every aspect of our operations.”

Minister for Tourism, Investments and Civil Aviation Charles Fernandez, added: “The start of the 2024/2025 homeporting season with both cruise lines is a proud moment for Antigua and Barbuda. This achievement speaks to our country’s strategic investments in infrastructure, tourism, and partnerships with the lines. The success of Antigua Cruise Port highlights the value of collaboration and shared vision in achieving sustainable growth. Homeporting operations significantly boost our local economy, benefiting a wide range of businesses and creating opportunities for our people. Antigua remains committed to raising the bar in cruise tourism and delivering exceptional experiences to our visitors.”