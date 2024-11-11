Andy Stuart Among New Board Members at GPH

Global Ports Holding Limited (GPH) has appointed Andrew Stuart, Scott Auty and Florian Hubel to its Board of Directors, according to a press release.

These appointments support GPH’s strategic growth and new partnership initiatives following its recent privatization and delisting from the London Stock Exchange, the company stated.

Mehmet Kutman, chairman and CEO of Global Ports Holding, said: “We are excited to welcome Andy, Scott, and Florian to the Global Ports Holding board as non-executive directors. Their collective expertise in the cruise, transport, and infrastructure sectors will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and sustainable growth globally.”

Stuart, former President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), brings over three decades of cruise industry expertise, with a background in expanding NCL’s market presence and enhancing passenger services. Stuart also serves on the board of an expedition cruise line and chairs the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade. He holds a BSc in Catering Administration from Bournemouth University.

Auty, a London-based partner at DWS, manages infrastructure investments across Europe and serves as a non-executive director for Stagecoach Group Limited, the UK’s largest transport operator. His background in infrastructure equity and transport will support GPH’s growth initiatives.

Florian Hubel, a senior principal at DWS, has extensive experience in European infrastructure investments and sits on the boards of both Stagecoach Group Limited and Vertex Bioenergy SL. His financial expertise includes previous roles with OMERS and J.P. Morgan.