Ambassador Announces Leadership Changes

Ambassador Cruise Line has announced updates to its executive team, aligning with strategic growth objectives and a focus on enhancing guest experiences, according to a company statement.

Simon Weeks has been appointed chief revenue officer, a new role that expands his responsibilities from his previous chief administrative officer position to oversee all revenue streams, including ticket sales, onboard revenue, destination experiences and itinerary planning. He will also continue managing legal and HR functions.

Bob McGowan joins the team as chief experience officer, focusing on enhancing Ambassador’s guest experience offerings. In the newly created role, he will focus on guest experience, hotel operations, onboard services and charter opportunities, while Nick Hughes, the chief operating ifficer, will lead vessel management and technical operations.

Christian Verhounig, CEO of Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “As Ambassador Cruise Line continues to evolve, these strategic changes underscore our commitment to maintaining high service standards while expanding our revenue and operational capabilities. Ambassador is well-poised for a future of growth, with a renewed focus on delivering unparalleled experiences for its guests. Together, Nick and Bob will bring focus and clarity to these key aspects of our offering.”

Weeks, who started his career in the 1980s, brings extensive experience from his work in European holiday travel, short breaks, air holidays, and retail. His cruise industry journey began in 2002, and he later co-founded Cruise & Maritime Voyages, where he served as CFO until 2020.

McGowan joined Cruise & Maritime Voyages in 2010, eventually becoming Director of Guest Services & Product. McGowan was appointed Head of Guest Experience at Ambassador Cruise Line in April 2021, later becoming Head of Operations in 2023, overseeing ship operations and guest experience.

“Simon has been an invaluable part of the Ambassador Executive Team since we founded the business in 2021, and his expertise will now serve us even more directly in achieving our ambitious revenue and growth targets. I look forward to working closely with him in driving our commercial strategy and reinforcing our brand pledge of accessible and affordable quality cruising,” continued Verhounig.

“Bob McGowan has been integral to shaping the Ambassador experience, and his dedication has helped us achieve outstanding standards of service and delivery. This new role is just a reward for his accomplishments thus far, and will enable us to focus intently on further enhancing guest satisfaction and tailoring our offering to suit the growing number of guests who choose to travel with Ambassador Cruise Line.”