Alternative Fuels Demand New Marine Lubricants

Alternative fuels and the need to reduce emissions are demanding new and improved marine lubricants, according to Dr. Olivier Denizart, technical manager of Lubmarine, a division of Total Energies.

“Today, lubricant manufacturers like ourselves are simultaneously working on developing improved lubricants for existing mature fuel solutions (conventional and LNG fuels), while also developing new lubricants for future fuels, including bio fuels, e-fuels, MeHO and NH3,” he said in a prepared statement.

He noted that new engine designs are placing increased demands on lubricants and their performance capabilities, including increased temperatures and pressures in engines, exhaust gas recirculation and exhaust gas after treatment. As a result, lubricants must have improved detergency characteristics, thermal stability and oxidation resistance.

Special attention must be paid key areas of the combustion chamber, he said, such as the ring pack, exhaust valve and the piston top and top ring area.

Ultimately lubricants must contribute to fuel efficiencies, emissions controls, lower carbon footprint and better reliability.

Looking forward, new regulations could also limit the use of some traditionally used chemical components, creating the need for new formulas to be identified for further energy efficiency and cleanliness.

According to Lubmarine, it has developed what it calls a “fuel economy lubricant” that reduces engine friction and in doing so can reduce fuel consumption by up to 4 percent, depending on operating conditions. The company said it the lubricant would be applicable to cruise, ferry, offshore and powerplants.