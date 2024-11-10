Alternative Fuels: AIP for Ammonia

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) has announced that it has obtained Approvals in Principle (AIP) from Lloyd’s Register (LR) and the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR) for its ammonia cargo operation system and ammonia fuel supply system, which can be used in conjunction with LPG.

Ammonia is an alternative fuel due to its carbon and sulfur-free emissions and ease of storage and transport, making it a candidate to support the IMO’s 2050 net-zero target, according to HD KSOE, which also stated that the International Energy Agency (IEA) projects in its 2050 Carbon Zero Roadmap Report that ammonia will comprise 46 percent of all ship fuels by 2050. While ammonia is eco-friendly, demand for its transportation is also growing as it serves as a “carrier” for hydrogen, establishing it as a vital link in advancing the hydrogen economy.

Kim Sung-Joon, CEO and senior executive vice president at HD KSOE, said in a prepared statement that ammonia is likely to be essential for achieving carbon neutrality in the long term, and the company intends to maintain a leading position in the upcoming ammonia fuel propulsion ship market based on its current technological achievement.