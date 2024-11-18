Alma Cruceros Expands Sales Team

Alma Cruceros has expanded its sales team with the addition of Mónica Delgado as the line’s commercial manager for Catalonia, Aragon and the Balearic Islands, according to a press release.

Delgado brings over 30 years of industry experience, including leadership roles at Viajes Iberplan and MSC Cruises.

In her new role, Delgado will focus on driving sales, building strategic travel agency partnerships, and promoting Alma Cruceros’ boutique philosophy. She joins the sales team led by Pedro Costa, vice president of sales, to further strengthen the brand’s presence in Catalonia, Aragon and the Balearic Islands.

“Since discovering the world of cruises, I’ve been fascinated by the unique way of traveling they offer: exploring destinations, enjoying the sea and staying connected to nature. Now, with Alma Cruceros, I’m taking the next step in my career with an innovative project that’s redefining traditional cruising,” said Delgado.

Alma Cruceros will begin operations in April next year, with its inaugural sailing from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria to Malaga. The itineraries, available for sale, feature destinations such as Andalusia, Ceuta, Melilla, Spain’s Mediterranean coast, the French Riviera, Corsica, Sardinia and the Balearic Islands.