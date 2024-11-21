Albatros Expeditions Names New CEO

Albatros Expeditions has appointed Jakob Lunøe as its new CEO, according to a press release.

With a background spanning the travel and technology industries, Lunøe brings experience in small-ship polar expeditions and expertise in digital transformation and customer engagement. He started his career as a tour leader overseeing voyages across Southeast Asia, the Mediterranean, and Africa, later advancing to senior roles in the tech sector.

“I’ve always dreamed of returning to the travel industry, and Albatros Expeditions felt like the perfect fit,” said Lunøe. “The focus on adventure, environmental awareness, and delivering unforgettable guest experiences aligns deeply with my personal and professional values.”

Lunøe said he aims to guide Albatros Expeditions toward becoming a more guest-focused company while maintaining its commitment to Nordic traditions and family values.

“We’re an international company with people from all corners of the world and the globe. But the core value of what we do and how we lead this is still a Nordic approach. We have a very flat hierarchy, open communication and strong awareness of sustainability.” continued Lunøe. “My focus will be to combine our Nordic DNA with polar expeditions, offering a luxurious, yet accessible, Nordic expedition experience rooted in the beauty of polar nature.”