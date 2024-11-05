Twitter Facebook Linkedin
ABInbev Hosts First Corona Sunset Happy Hour, Unveils Airport Concept

Airport Concept

AbInbev made a powerful impact at the TFWA (Tax Free World Association) event in Cannes recently, which is an important platform for the travel retail industry.

For the first time, the company hosted a Corona Sunset Happy Hour, a special event that highlighted the energy and vibrancy of the Corona brand while providing a unique networking opportunity for customers and partners.

The company used the event to present Corona Vista, which it said is a groundbreaking new concept that transforms airport spaces into serene, nature-inspired oases.

Corona Vista aims to redefine airport dining and relaxation, offering travelers a calm, lush environment inspired by the outdoors. The concept features natural design elements, sustainable materials, and a curated menu of Corona-style food and drinks. Having already seen success in city centers across Latin America, Corona Vista is now set to expand to major airports worldwide.

The Corona Sunset Happy Hour was the highlight of the week, bringing together key partners and customers, creating a vibrant yet laid-back atmosphere that showcased the spirit of the brand by creating memorable moments while sharing a Corona. The event was the perfect complement to the Corona Vista concept, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to creating meaningful, immersive experiences for consumers.

