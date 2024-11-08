2024-25 Cruise Season Begins in Ilhabela, Brazil

The 2024-25 cruise season in Ilhabela, Brazil, began on Oct. 30 with a visit from Atlas Ocean Voyages’ World Navigator.

According to local authorities, the season is expected to be the largest in the past 12 years, with a significant increase in visitor numbers and economic impact.

Running through April 16, 2025, the port expects about 280,000 guests, which would surpass all previous records.

“This promises to be the largest cruise season in recent years, and we are ready to welcome tourists from this important segment, which is essential for our economy,” said Ilhabela MayorToninho Colucci.

He also emphasized the town’s established position as a port of call for major cruise operators worldwide.

Ilhabela is expecting 68 calls during the 2024-25 season, Colucci added, with additional stops projected to be confirmed at later dates.

With studies indicating that cruise passengers spend an average of R$670 per visit, the economic impact is also expected to be record-breaking, he noted.

“We are confident that this season will surpass the previous one in economic impact and in welcoming tourists,” Colucci added.

The World Navigator opened the season during a seven-night cruise to South America that departed from Rio de Janeiro on Oct. 27, 2024.

Operated by Atlas Ocean Voyages, the expedition ship brought approximately 200 guests to Ilhabela as part of a repositioning itinerary that ends in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Starting on Nov. 24, 2024, Ilhabela welcomes larger cruise ships, including the 3,000-guest Costa Pacifica and the 4,888-guest MSC Grandiosa.

Other ships set to visit the town during the season include Phoenix Reisen’s Artania, Villa Vie’s Odyssey and Silversea’s Silver Ray.

The city’s preparations to welcome guests involved meetings with representatives from CLIA Brazil, the Brazilian Navy, and other industry authorities.

According to Ilhabela’s City Hall, these collaborations ensured detailed and effective planning to meet cruise line and guest expectations.