Windstar’s Star Breeze Hosts ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ in Tahiti

Windstar’s Star Breeze will host the filming of upcoming episodes of “The Golden Bachelorette,” featuring Joan Vassos’ journey to find love, according to a press release.

Filmed in the Islands of Tahiti, the show will showcase Vassos aboard the 312-guest ship, visiting destinations such as Bora Bora and Moorea.

The episodes will air on October 30 and November 13 at 8/7c on ABC, highlighting Wind Surf’s features, including its suites, dining options, and Watersports Platform for activities like paddleboarding and kayaking.

Known for its small-ship design, the Star Breeze allows access to secluded ports and overnight stays in remote locations, enhancing the experience of French Polynesia.

Vassos and her companions arrived in Tahiti via Air Tahiti Nui, which offers direct flights from Seattle and Los Angeles.

A mother of four and grandmother of three, Vassos gained recognition after stepping away from “The Golden Bachelor” to support her daughter during a medical crisis. She now returns in “The Golden Bachelorette,” embarking on a new chapter after the loss of her husband.