Windstar Partners with The Latin Recording Academy

Windstar Cruises has announced it has become the presenting sponsor of The Latin Recording Academy’s Special Awards Presentation during Latin Grammy Week in 2024 and 2025, according to a press release.

The Special Awards Presentation honors artists whose careers have influenced Latin music. The event includes the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing performers for their creative contributions to Latin music and its communities, and the Trustees Award, acknowledging individuals who have made contributions to Latin music outside of performance. Both awards are determined by The Latin Recording Academy’s Board of Trustees.

Windstar will present the 2024 Special Awards Presentation on November 10

“With our newer headquarters in Miami, as well as a talented workforce that includes many Latino professionals in the cruise industry, we felt Windstar could take a more proactive approach to support Latin music and these musical legends,” said Windstar Cruises’ Chief Commercial Officer Janet Bava. “We are choosing to support creators and artists who pioneered the path for success of future artists, and much like many of our seasoned cruisers at Windstar, they’ve left an indelible mark on their respective fields.”

“This partnership is especially timely with September and October being National Hispanic Heritage Month,” added Bava. “Through our multiple partnerships, Windstar will shine a spotlight on the vital role that music, visual art, and culinary traditions play in enriching the human experience, while also creating opportunities for emerging and established artists to share their talents with the world.”

Each November, the Latin Grammy Awards recognize excellence in the recording arts and honor Latin music professionals in 58 categories. In 2024, the event will celebrate their 25th anniversary.