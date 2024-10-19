Windstar Launches 40th Anniversary Celebration in Kusadasi

Windstar Cruises has officially launched its 40th anniversary celebration, commemorating four decades of cruising and its close-knit crew, described in a press release as a “shipboard family.”

The milestone event took place in Kusadasi, Turkey, where two of Windstar’s ships, the 312-guest Star Legend and the 148-guest Wind Spirit, docked together. Guests and crew disembarked for an exclusive event at the ruins of Ephesus, featuring Windstar’s largest dinner ever hosted at the site. Executives, captains, crew and guests from both ships enjoyed a special evening among ancient ruins.

The event featured additional entertainment from the Aegean Chamber Orchestra, a progressive cocktail party and speeches celebrating the company’s 40-year journey.

Windstar’s Chief Commercial Officer Janet Bava and Chief Operations Officer Stijn Creupelandt welcomed attendees, recognizing returning Yacht Club Members and first-time guests.

Wind Spirit’s Captain Mark Rowden and Star Legend’s Captain Pedro Pinto shared their experiences in the industry and acknowledged crew members’ dedication, many of whom have been with the company for over 20 years.

“Windstar wouldn’t be the company it is today without the love and support of our owners at Xanterra Travel Collection and The Anschutz Corporation,” said Bava. “With their support, we were able to survive the most challenging years in cruise history while expanding the fleet and renovating our ships when the whole world was standing still. With the acquisition of two new ships to the investments being made to elevate our existing fleet, including our beloved Wind class ships that will be completely renovated by 2027, there are plenty of reasons we are so excited for the next 40 years of Windstar.”

Windstar will celebrate its 40th-anniversary fleetwide through October 2025 with various activities, including complimentary Ruby Anniversary cocktails at a trivia event where winners can enter to win a cruise for two on Star Seeker’s inaugural cruise. The celebration will also feature limited edition Seabags—bespoke bags made from Windstar’s recycled sails. Additionally, Windstar’s social media channels will share special moments and staff recognition throughout the year using the hashtag #40yearsofWindstar.