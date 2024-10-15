Wind Surf Set for Extensive Renovations This Fall

Windstar Cruises’ Wind Surf is set to undergo the first phase of major renovations in Cadiz, Spain, starting in November.

According to the company, the project will include a full redesign of public areas, with updated layouts, furniture, lighting and custom artwork. Premium Suites will also receive upgrades, and new technology, including interactive TVs, which will be installed in all staterooms.

The ship will debut its refreshed look on its Classic Caribbean holiday cruise departing December 21, 2024, followed by other sailings, including a 55-day Grand Caribbean Adventure in early 2025.

“Wind Surf has become a beloved choice among our longtime Windstar guests,” says Chief Operating Officer Stijn Creupelandt. “Many of our guests return each year to sail on this yacht, and we’re thrilled to offer a refreshed atmosphere and updated technology on board to enhance their comfort. I can’t wait to personally welcome our guests during the holiday sailing and celebrate this exciting transformation in a festive setting.”

Phase 1 of Wind Surf’s renovation includes several key upgrades:

Lobby: A redesigned, more welcoming space with extra seating and a boutique hotel feel.

Boutique: Expanded retail area offering a luxury shopping experience.

Bar/Lounge: Compass Rose will get modern decor, a bar and a new stage for live performances.

Dining: Amphora’s main dining room will be revamped with sea-inspired design elements, larger chairs and new seating options.

Pool Deck & Bar: Enhanced ocean views, tropical design, and new outdoor furniture for a vibrant poolside atmosphere.

Suites: Themed Broadmoor and Sea Island Suites, inspired by luxury resorts, and a refreshed Owner’s Suite with a nautical look.

Staterooms: Updated technology with connected TVs and the Wayfinder app for ship information.

Phase 2 of the project will focus on further stateroom upgrades and improvements to additional dining venues and fitness areas, with completion scheduled for December 2026. Similar updates are also planned for the Wind Star and Wind Spirit, as part of a multi-year initiative.