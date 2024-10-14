Whisky Aged 103 Nights at Sea Available on Fred. Olsen Ships

Fred. Olsen’s limited-edition single malt whisky, which matured during a 103-night world cruise aboard the Borealis, is now available on the cruise line’s ships, according to a press release.

Earlier this year, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines partnered with Suffolk-based brewer and distiller Adnams to host a nine-year-old cask in its final stage of maturation. The cask embarked on a world cruise, where the ocean’s movement enhanced the flavor of the limited-edition spirit, Amplitude, by increasing its interaction with the barrel’s wood.

Susana Entrena, hotel operations director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We’re so proud to have partnered with Adnams on this centuries-old maritime tradition. Amplitude is an exclusive batch of whisky, inspired by the ocean and our travels around the world.

“This special cask joined us on board Borealis on a world cruise, marking the final step in its 10-year aging process. Maritime traditions are very important to our brand and tie into the fact that we put 175 years of experience into every single day for our guests. We know that our guests will love the story behind Amplitude and the opportunity to taste the results onboard our fleet.”

Made from East Anglian malted barley, Amplitude matured for 10 years in a French oak barrel at Adnams’ Copper House Distillery and spent 103 nights at sea. Only 250 bottles of the whisky have been made.

Bradley Adnams, head of export at Adnams, said: “Now that our whisky has returned from its voyage, we’ve been delighted with how it tastes. The time spent at sea aboard Fred. Olsen’s Borealis has given it unique layers of flavor. You’ll notice aromas of baked fruit, hints of tropical mango and papaya, and a warm, lingering finish with subtle chocolate and spice.

“It’s a fascinating blend of maritime influences and our East Anglian roots. Each bottle has been meticulously hand-bottled and labeled making this whisky a true reflection of its journey and careful craftsmanship. We’re looking forward to sharing it with those lucky enough to be on board future Fred. Olsen cruises.”

Amplitude is now available for purchase at the Sea Cove shop and through cabin duty-free for £65 per bottle. It will also be available on the Bolette and Balmoral by the end of October.

Photo: Adnams’ Bradley Adnams with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Hotel Manager Iain Gibson 2