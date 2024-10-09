Virgin Voyages Expands European Market Presence

Virgin Voyages announced the completion of the second phase of its European expansion with the launch of sales in France and Italy, according to a press release.

The announcement follows the recent opening of six additional European markets—The Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Denmark, Norway and Sweden—over the past three weeks. Earlier this year, the company began its European expansion by introducing sales in Spain, Portugal and Ireland, resulting in nearly a 50 percent increase in sales within the first year. The company also revealed plans for further expansion into six more markets in 2025 and beyond.

Matt Lebbern, head of European sales, who is leading the expansion, said: “Within the last nine months, this multi-award winning brand has more than doubled its number of active source markets, showcasing our commitment to an international audience. We are very excited to open our doors locally in all of these markets, bringing our reimagined cruise experience to both the millions of existing cruisers and to those who may not have considered a cruise previously.

“As part of an extensive family of Virgin companies, we already enjoy great brand recognition in these markets and look forward to welcoming these Sailors onboard our fleet of Lady Ships.”

President and CEO of Virgin Voyages, Nirmal Saverimuttu said: “Matt has done an amazing job identifying new potential with the opening of eleven new markets this year, and this expansion sets us up for success as we launch Brilliant Lady next year. There is a genuine excitement and energy that comes from Sailors who love nothing more than enjoying the best in food, entertainment, wellness and culture at sea.”

Virgin Voyages has announced its largest-ever European deployment for 2025. From April through October 2025, the Scarlet Lady and Resilient Lady will offer voyages ranging from six to 13 nights. The Scarlet Lady will sail the western Mediterranean and northern Europe, with stops in the Balearic Islands, British Isles, Ligurian coast and Iceland, departing from Barcelona, Portsmouth, Reykjavik and Rome. The Resilient Lady will homeport in Athens, offering itineraries to the Greek Isles and Adriatic Coast, including stops in Bodrum, Dubrovnik and Santorini, with overnight stays in Istanbul and Mykonos.