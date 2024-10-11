Viking’s Food and Beverage Formula

Viking Cruises seems to be on a steady course ahead for food and beverage, replicating its concept across 10 ships, and seemingly also for the next 10 ships.

The formula for the fleet has two parts, traditional and Norwegian, with a personal touch by Viking’s founder and chairman Torstein Hagen.

The traditional side features The Restaurant as the main dining room for breakfast and dinner every day and lunch on sea days, and two alternative restaurants for dinner, Manfredi’s for Italian cuisine, and Chef’s Table, offering a fixed five-course menu with wine pairings that change every three days.

The World Café offers a casual self-service alternative with separate stations for salads, appetizers, warm dishes and desserts.

Other options include the Pool Grill, which as the name implies offers burgers, hot dogs, wings, fries and salads, and afternoon tea.

There is also 24-hour room service.

The other part of the formula is the Norwegian touch, featuring Mamsen, a deli-like counter in the Explorers’ Lounge serving Norwegian-style open-faced cold sandwiches, freshly-made heart-shaped waffles with brown goat cheese or jam, and various pastries and bakery goods, in addition to late night snacks such as pea soup, cured meats and flatbread.

The Norwegian flair can also be found in The Restaurant in such traditional Norwegian dishes as fårikål (lamb and cabbage), lapskaus (beef stew) and the chairman’s choice: poached salmon, boiled potatoes and cucumber salad.

