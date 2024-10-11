Viking Takes Delivery of Newest Egypt Ship

Viking took delivery of its latest ship for the Nile River, named the Viking Sobek, according to a press release. The delivery ceremony took place at the Massara shipyard in Cairo, Egypt.

The new ship accommodates 82 guests across 41 staterooms and expands Viking’s fleet of ships on the Nile, set to operate the 12-day Pharaohs and Pyramids itinerary.

“We are proud to welcome the Viking Sobek to our award-winning fleet. In our view, these identical sister ships are by far the most elegant vessels on the Nile,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman and CEO of Viking. “Egypt has always been a destination of great interest among our guests, and demand for these voyages continues to be strong. With the arrival of the Viking Sobek, we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the country’s rich history and fascinating cultural treasures.”

As a sister ship to the Viking Osiris, Viking Aton and Viking Hathor, the Viking Sobek features familiar elements for returning guests, including a distinctive square bow and an indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace.

Other vessels in Viking’s Egypt fleet include the Viking Ra and MS Antares. Viking plans to introduce four additional ships in the next two years—the Viking Amun and Viking Thoth in 2025, followed by the Viking Sekhmet and Viking Ptah in 2026—expanding its fleet to a total of 10 vessels on the Nile River.