Vietnam Plans New Cruise Port

Vietnam is planning to build a new $315 million cruise port on its southern coast, according to reports from local media.

The new facility would be located in the beach city of Vung Tau, with the capacity to handle some of the world’s largest cruise ships.

Local news website VN Express International said that plans include a pier capable of receiving up to two 228,000-ton vessels, handling roughly 6,000 guests per day.

The project also features a range of amenities, including a cruise terminal with shops, offices, hotels, and tourist accommodation.

Planned supporting infrastructure will include parking areas, as well as dedicated areas for official vessels and maritime services.

The cruise port was proposed by the Portcoast-Tediport-Hpec consortium during a meeting with the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province People’s Committee.

Designed as a major getaway for Southern Vietnam, the facility would be located near a cable car complex at Vung Tau’s Front Beach.

In addition to attracting both international and domestic cruise guests, the port is also expected to host cultural and economic events, boosting the province’s economy.

The Ba Ria-Vung Tau People’s Committee is reportedly finalizing the feasibility studies for the project while preparing to select investors.

According to VN Express International, Ba Ria-Vung Tau has been a growing destination for cruise ships in Vietnam, with over 80,000 guests visiting in 2023.

One of the ships that visited the destination was the Resorts World One, which arrived for a transit call in May 2024.

Operated by Asia-based Resorts World Cruises, the 1999-built vessel brought nearly 2,130 guests to the province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

The visit was part of a five-day cruise to Southeast Asia that departed from Singapore and also included calls at other ports in the region.

Royal Caribbean International’s Spectrum of the Seas also sailed to Ba Ria-Vung Tau earlier this year, bringing over 4,500 guests to the destination.