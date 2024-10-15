Victory Launches LakeLorian Program

Victory Cruise Lines is partnering with the National Museum of the Great Lakes to launch a LakeLorian program starting in 2025, according to a press release.

Selected LakeLorians will offer lectures, lead discussions, and answer questions during cruises, providing exclusive educational programming about the Great Lakes in collaboration with the museum.

“The Victory Cruise Lines team have been valued proponents of the museum for a number of years and we are excited to partner with the cruise line to enhance their enrichment program with training and education for their LakeLorians,” said Kate Fineske, executive director of the National Museum of the Great Lakes.

“With this unique collaboration, the Victory I and Victory II will be floating extensions of our institution and we look forward to sharing the science and history of The Great Lakes together.”

The LakeLorian will share insights on the unique history of each Great Lakes port, supported by expertise from the National Museum of the Great Lakes. Daily “Lake Chats” will be held in The Tavern or The Compass Lounge to provide information about the day’s destination, and each cruise will include a special lecture highlighting a current museum exhibit.

“I visited the National Museum of the Great Lakes earlier this year with our Vice President of Operations Bill Annand and immediately understood why there was so much enthusiasm behind this partnership,” said John Waggoner, chairman and founder of Victory Cruise Lines.

“Our guests are looking to not just visit ports in the region but learn as much as they can about the Great Lakes and this partnership is a wonderful addition to the guest experience.”

Victory will kick off its inaugural season with a special New England & Canada 2025 Reunion Cruise from Portland to Toronto, departing on April 16, 2025. Hosted by John and Claudette Waggoner, the 10-night journey through the St. Lawrence Seaway and Canadian Maritimes will reunite past passengers and feature guest entertainers Greg and Lindy Pendzick, along with Michaelyn Oby.