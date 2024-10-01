Victory Cruise Line Partners with Anglo-Eastern Leisure

Victory Cruise Lines is partnering with Anglo-Eastern Leisure Management for hotel operation, provisioning, crewing and logistics services.

According to a press release, the company, which is led by industry veteran Dietmar Wertanzl (pictured above, right), is an established small-ship and expedition provider and was chosen for its high-quality and cost-efficient expertise.

“Dietmar Wertanzl and the Anglo-Eastern Leisure Management team have a proven track record of superior service delivery across the cruise industry and small ship space, paired with firsthand knowledge of these specialized vessels operating in the Great Lakes,” said David William Kelly, Chief Operating Officer of Victory Cruise Lines (pictured above, left).

“I value Dietmar’s personal touch in collaborating on the onboard cuisine development in particular and look forward to this partnership relaunching Victory Cruise Lines together,” he added.

The Victory Cruise Lines team, in partnership with Anglo-Eastern Leisure Management, has developed a food and beverage program for the Victory I and the Victory II, which will deliver casual pub fare to elegant meals, the company said.

The Tuscan Stone Grill, a new specialty concept for dinner in The Grill, was created by Victory COO David William Kelly and Anglo-Eastern Leisure Management’s president and CEO Dietmar Wertanzl.

Transforming into an upscale interactive dining experience utilizing hot stones for guests to cook at their table, the space spans the stern of the ships and offers expansive views of the Great Lakes, Victory said.

“At Anglo-Eastern Leisure Management, we are passionate about small-ship cruising and admire the Victory Cruise Lines Founder and Chairman John Waggoner for returning these beautiful boutique vessels back to where they were intended to sail – the Great Lakes,” said Wertanzl.

“I look forward to once again collaborating with David William Kelly and the Victory Cruise Lines team to deliver memorable experiences onboard,” he added.

Victory Cruise Lines will kick off its inaugural season with a special New England & Canada 2025 Reunion Cruise from Portland to Toronto, departing April 16, 2025.

Hosted by John and Claudette Waggoner, the 10-night cruise sails through the St. Lawrence Seaway and Canadian Maritimes, reuniting friends from past voyages. The sailing will also feature guest entertainers Greg and Lindy Pendzick and Michaelyn Oby.