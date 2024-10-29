Victoria Named Most Sustainable Destination in North America

Victoria has been named the most sustainable destination in North America by the 2024 Global Destination Sustainability Index (GDS-Index), according to a press release.

The GDS-Index, used by over 100 cities globally, evaluates the sustainability performance of cities, tourism supply chains and destination management organizations (DMOs).

In this year’s ranking, Victoria outperformed other Canadian cities, including Montreal, Quebec City, Edmonton and Ottawa, and secured the 22nd spot globally, placing it within the international top 40. Notably, Victoria ranked as the third-highest small city globally, highlighting its leadership in key areas such as regenerative tourism, circular economy practices and climate action initiatives—metrics that reflect current trends and needs in sustainable tourism.

The 2024 GDS-Index results underscore Victoria’s commitment to balancing tourism growth with environmental stewardship and community well-being.

“Our city has set high standards for sustainability, not just in North America but globally. The GDX-Index recognition highlights our collective efforts to create a city that prioritizes the well-being of its residents, protects our environment, and fosters responsible tourism. We’re committed to continuing this work, ensuring Victoria remains a dynamic, sustainable destination for generations to come,” said Marianne Alto, mayor of the City of Victoria.

“I am immensely proud of the strategic direction and oversight that has led us to this achievement. DGV has been actively involved in sustainability efforts since the 1990s when the organization’s first Environment Committee was established. Today, our board is committed to integrating sustainability into every facet of DGV’s operations, ensuring that the organization’s actions resonate with the community’s values and aspirations. This recognition by the GDS-Index is a validation of our collective long-term vision and the diligent efforts of our team,” added Chris Watson, board chair of Destination Greater Victoria.

Victoria’s recognition as the most sustainable destination in North America comes from collaborative efforts between Destination Greater Victoria (DGV), the City of Victoria, and local partners. Key contributions include the carbon-neutral designation of the Victoria Conference Centre and a pioneering project that funds affordable housing for hospitality workers through municipal tax revenue—a project that led Victoria to be a finalist for the GDS Innovation Award. High sustainability certifications among local hotels and advanced city infrastructure, such as extensive bike lanes and a clean energy grid, further underscore Victoria’s commitment to sustainable tourism and community well-being.

“We are honored to lead the way in sustainable tourism and to share our journey with the world. Sustainability is core to our community values. As an organization, we chose to put sustainability at the center of our brand in 2020 because it reflects who we are as a community and our commitment to taking care of this place that we love for future generations of residents and visitors. Greater Victoria’s tourism brand has flourished since that decision. We are confident our ongoing dedication to responsible practices will continue to attract travelers seeking more environmentally friendly experiences,” said Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria.

“Destination Greater Victoria is making waves in the destination management organization (DMO) space. By embracing regenerative tourism in its day-to-day operations, DGV is positively transforming the guest experience by embracing all that Victoria has to offer. I am so proud to be part of this evolution. At a time when ‘going green’ or ‘sustainability’ can often be misapplied, DGV is embracing accountability and transparency to redefine what it truly means to honor and respect the environments in which we live and work,” said Brett Soberg, chair, Destination Greater Victoria’s Sustainability Committee.