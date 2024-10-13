Variety Cruises Introduces New 2025 European Itineraries

Variety Cruises has announced new itineraries for 2025, exploring the popular and lesser-known European destinations, according to a press release.

Beginning in May 2025, travelers can explore Italy, Malta, Croatia, Albania, Slovenia and Montenegro through seven new cruise options aboard the company’s signature small ships. Those who book by November 15, 2024, will receive up to 15 percent off as part of an early booking promotion.

“There is so much our beautiful continent has to offer travelers, although we’ve seen first-hand the detrimental impact overtourism and mega cruises can have on a destination. It is imperative that travel companies offer more responsible options to protect these beloved places and their communities,” said Filippos Venetopoulos, CEO of Variety Cruises.

“With less than 50 passengers on each sailing, these new itineraries provide visitors an opportunity to explore established destinations in new ways only possible by small ship, and discover the charm of up-and-coming countries like Albania that offer similar experiences as their more popular neighbors without the crowds.”

Highlights include an eight-day “Sicilian Sunsets and Amalfi Delights” journey from Malta, featuring visits to Sicily and Southern Italy, and the “La Dolce Vita” cruise, departing from Naples and exploring Sicily and Malta.

Other standout itineraries include “Yachting in Albania and Croatia,” offering a deep dive into Adriatic culture, and “Venetian Horizons,” which explores the beauty of Slovenia and Croatia.

Prices for the new European itineraries start from $3,190 per person, with early booking discounts of up to 15 percent available for reservations made by November 15, 2024.