TUI’s Largest River Cruise Ship, TUI Ria, to Set Sail in 2026

TUI River Cruises has announced the addition of its newly refurbished ship, TUI Ria, which will be the largest in its fleet, accommodating 190 passengers, according to a press release.

The ship will set sail on the Rhine and Moselle rivers starting in summer 2026, with departures from Amsterdam, Basel, and Frankfurt. The launch follows strong demand, with the river cruise line seeing a 17 percent year-over-year increase in bookings, the company stated.

TUI Ria will be the fourth ship to join TUI River Cruises’ fleet, alongside TUI Isla, TUI Maya, and TUI Skyla. It will offer six, seven, eight and nine-night Full Board Plus sailings, featuring three new itineraries for a total of nine. The ship will also include a pool with panoramic views and a retractable roof, which transforms into an evening entertainment area—making it a first in the fleet. Guests will enjoy spacious interiors, multiple dining venues, and enhanced amenities.

Katy Berzins, head of TUI River Cruises, said: “We’re thrilled to be expanding our fleet with the addition of the latest ship to sail the European waterways. This marks another significant step in the growth of TUI River Cruises, following our announcement of the second newly refurbished ship in just one month. TUI Ria will provide more customers than ever the opportunity to explore Europe’s stunning rivers, offering new routes and alternatives, all with convenient access from UK regional airports.

Onboard the TUI Ria, guests can enjoy a unique all-weather pool with panoramic views and a versatile venue that transitions from a daytime space to an evening dining and entertainment area. These innovative features of TUI Ria, combined with enhanced accessibility from UK regional airports, will strengthen TUI River Cruises’ position in the market, offering customers more choice and flexibility in how they choose to sail with us.”

TUI River Cruises is also adding new direct flights from Newcastle Airport to Frankfurt and Bristol Airport to Amsterdam, available on select dates to complement these itineraries.

