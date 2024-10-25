TUI Unveils New Venues on Al Horeya

TUI River Cruises has unveiled new venues on the refurbished TUI Al Horeya, set to embark on its maiden voyage on the Nile River this November.

The TUI Al Horeya features 74 cabins accommodating 145 guests per sailing, designed for flexibility and customer choice. Its new venues reflect this personalized approach, including a hybrid multi-functional Top Deck, which offers a swimming pool and two hot tubs during the day, transforming into the al fresco dining space Felucca at night.

Katy Berzins, head of River Cruises, said: “We’re so excited that TUI River Cruises will be revealing its fully refurbished ship this November. We have focused on TUI Al Horeya having quality venues, with flexibility in mind for all our customers. The design of each of these venues gives choice to our customers from the intimate Felucca dining space to the traditional Lazeeza main restaurant. We’ve gone from the European waterways of the Rhine, Danube, Main and Moselle and now our first North-African cruise ship down the Nile, which will offer our customers the chance to experience Egypt in a whole new light. Coupled with the option of TUI flying means that we can truly ensure a seamless end-to-end customer experience.”

The TUI Al Horeya features five new venues: