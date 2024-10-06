Titan Travel Appoints Shane Lewis-Riley Director of Trade Distribution

Titan Travel has appointed Shane Lewis-Riley as director of trade distribution, effective October 14, 2024, according to a press release.

With over 20 years of experience in the travel industry, Lewis-Rile previously held roles at Virgin Voyages and P&O Cruises.

In his new position, Lewis-Rile will help shape Titan’s trade strategy and will collaborate closely with the company’s trade partners. He will also oversee Titan’s team of Key Account Managers across the UK, ensuring travel agents receive comprehensive support in promoting Titan’s award-winning tours and services while cultivating collaborative relationships that foster mutual growth.

Andy Squirrell, chief commercial officer at Titan Travel, said: “We are delighted to welcome Shane, a trusted and experienced industry professional, into this newly created role at Titan. Shane will bring fresh ideas and a new perspective as we continue to innovate and strengthen our relationships with agents. Under his leadership, we’re confident that our trade distribution will reach new heights, and our dedicated Key Account Managers will be even better equipped to support our valued partners across the UK.”

Lewis-Riley added: “I’m thrilled to be joining such a well-established and respected brand in the escorted touring market at this pivotal moment, as we set out to elevate our approach with the trade. The strong partnerships Titan has built with the trade is integral to our continued success, and I’m eager to strengthen these relationships further, ensuring our trade partners receive the very best support through our unrivaled service and trade initiatives.”