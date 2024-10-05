Tenerife Welcomes First Visits of Sun Princess and Oceania Vista

The Port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife recently welcomed the maiden calls of the Sun Princess and Oceania Vista.

Oceania Cruises’ Vista made its inaugural visit to the port on September 20, 2024, while Princess Cruises’ Sun Princess followed with its debut on September 30, 2024.

The inaugural visits were commemorated with plaque exchanges, facilitated by the ship agencies Canarship and Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services.

During its stay in Tenerife, the Sun Princess conducted a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation, highlighting the port’s capacity to handle cleaner and more sustainable fuel options. To commemorate this occasion, the Port Authority of Santa Cruz de Tenerife presented a plaque to Captain Craig Street.

The Oceania Vista arrived on the island from Santa Cruz de La Palma carrying 1,183 passengers and 781 crew members onboard. In the absence of Captain Luca Manzi, Staff

Captain Goran Pamukovic represented the ship during the ceremony.

Present were Miguel A. Luna from the Commercial Department of the Port Authority, along with Laura González, port operations agent, Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services, and Hilary Sullivan, social hostess, SOHO at Oceania Cruises.